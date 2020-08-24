Lindsay Arnold Shares 29-Week Baby Bump, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Embraces Third Trimester

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy and on Monday, she shared an updated baby bump photo. She glowed as she snapped the selfie and in her caption, she opened up about how she is feeling these days.

Lindsay revealed her pregnancy to DWTS fans in May and later shared that she and her husband Sam would welcome a baby girl this November. She was just barely showing at that point, but a lot has changed in the months since then.

In her new selfie, Lindsay showed off how big her baby bump was now that she was 29-weeks along. She stood in her bedroom as she snapped the shot and she wore a simple nude-colored bra and black leggings. Her blond hair casually tumbled down her back and over one shoulder and she placed one hand along her lower back as she stood sideways and took the picture.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer explained that her little one is moving quite a bit these days, both in the mornings and evenings. She noted that entering the third trimester has brought back some intense heartburn and she added that she has experienced a lot of Braxton Hicks contractions. She had still been working out, she explained, but she noted that she had been experiencing a fair amount of ligament pain.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan noted.

More than 16,000 of Lindsay’s 842,000 Instagram followers hit the “like” button on this new post in just the first 45 minutes after it went live. In addition, dozens of fans and DWTS colleagues commented and it was clear that people were quite excited to see the progress she had made over the past few months.

“Such a cute expecting mama,” someone teased.

“Cutest belly,” another person wrote.

A few people offered up suggestions for Lindsay to help her navigate the challenges she’s experiencing. Throughout the comment section, it looked like several people thought that her bump still looked tiny considering how far along she is. Granted, her years of dancing and continued fitness have surely helped a great deal on that front.

“You are glowing, you look amazing,” commented a follower.

Lindsay previously confirmed that she would not be involved in Season 29, which is set to air this fall. Her good friend Witney Carson is also pregnant and also decided to sit this next one out. It seems they are both keeping tabs on what’s going on with DWTS though and doing their best to enjoy these final months of their respective pregnancies.