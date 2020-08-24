Jill Duggar Sends Son Israel Off To His First Day Of Kindergarten At Public School

Israel is headed to school.

Jill Duggar took to Instagram on Monday to share an exciting, and somewhat new experience, as a mom. The former Counting On star sent her 5-year-old son Israel off to kindergarten at a public school near their home in Arkansas.

This is a brand new thing for Jill, especially since she and all of her siblings have been homeschooled. Her husband, Derick Dillard, got his education in a traditional classroom. The couple seemingly chose what was best for their eldest. She had previously expressed how excited Israel is to be interacting with kids his own age. As seen in many Instagram photos, Israel and his little brother, Samuel, 3, love to socialize with their little friends. Jill shared a few photos of her little guy all dressed complete with his backpack ready to go.

The proud parents each posed with their son out in what appears to be their backyard right before they left. They posed beside a freshly planted tree in the first three snaps. For his first day, Israel wore a pair of khaki shorts and a dark red shirt. He also sported a pair of brown ankle boots. His black and orange backpack looked like it was chock full of school supplies.

Jill’s previous Instagram post was all about shopping for Israel’s supplies. There was also a cute video that she put up on the family’s website as well. The boy seemed very excited and fans loved his enthusiasm.

The last photo in the recent four-slide series had the family of four posing in the hallway as they dropped their son off. They all wore masks over their faces, but it looked like Jill, Derick, and Israel were smiling and happy about this big day. Samuel, on the other hand, had both arms wrapped around his dad’s neck and appeared to be a little shell-shocked by it all. He will likely miss having his brother at home to play with while Israel is gone.

In addition, Jill also revealed that Derick was beginning his first day of his last year of law school. He has spent the last two years studying at the University of Arkansas and next spring he is expected to graduate. Derick had previously revealed that he is thinking about becoming either a public defender or prosecutor. At least he wants to be in some type of public service in the future.