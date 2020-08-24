Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In Jean Shorts While Drinking Margaritas

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers after posting a photo where she showed off her enviable figure in a crop top and mini shorts.

The top was a burnt orange color, and the hue was not only gave off late summer vibes, but also highlighted the Miami-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin. It was a one shoulder silhouette, showing off a fair amount of the model’s collarbone. It was also sleeveless so Rodriguez could flaunt her toned arms.

The neckline was fairly low-cut, offering fans a hint of her décolletage, and the cropped hemline meant that Rodriguez’s washboard abs were on full display. Last but not least, a tie cinched around her waist to further accentuate her hourglass figure.

Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of white denim shorts. Like the orange hue, the white highlighted her bronze skin in addition to adding a pop of lightness to the bright shot. The shorts were mini in length so that Rodriguez could show off her long and lean legs, and ripped details at the thigh showed off even more skin.

The fitness guru accessorized with gold jewelry including stud earrings, a diamond pendant necklace, and a cuff bracelet. Her hair was fashioned into a deep side part, and her straight and sleek locks cascaded past her shoulders to hit her midriff.

Rodriguez posed by angling her body slightly sideways to show off her killer curves. One hand grasped a drink while the other rested in her pocket. For the final touch, she tilted her head slightly and gave fans a bright smile.

Behind Rodriguez was a colorful wall mural decorated with images of tropical plant leaves. The specific location was geo-tagged as Backyard, which describes itself on its website as “your home away from home” with “only good times to be had” and “memories to be shared.”

The Instagram star appeared to have gotten the promised experience, raving in her caption about the live music, pizzas, and skinny margaritas.

Fans loved the latest update, and awarded the picture over 24,000 likes and more than 450 comments.

“Hello gorgeous,” one fan raved, adding two cat-themed heart-eye faces to the compliment.

“That smile is priceless,” gushed a second.

“You look amazing! I hope you guys had a blast!” wished a third, along with a gold star symbol.

“Goddess of love and beauty,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a perfection hand emoji.

Rodriguez had previously wowed her followers after performing an exercise routine in a wetsuit-inspired cropped tank and string swim bottoms, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.