Morgan Ketzner Pops Some Bubbly In Daisy Dukes To Celebrate 500,000 Instagram Followers

Morgan Ketzner thrilled fans with her celebratory post marking a huge social media milestone on Sunday afternoon. The Sports Illustrated model and internet celebrity hit an impressive 500,000 Instagram followers recently, and shared an ecstatic snap commemorating the event.

Over 6,000 of Morgan’s half a million fans liked the image in the first few hours after it was uploaded. Her comments thread was flooded with happy felicitations from fellow models, bikini and clothing brand ambassadors, friends, and fans alike.

“Sooo proud of you!!!” exclaimed American Olympic athlete Monica Aksamit, adding a series of applause emoji to the words.

“CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS GIRL! well done we adore you,” raved Andi Bagus, purveyor of Balinese bikinis and crochet accessories and one of the many brands that Morgan has represented.

“Congratulations but as hot as you are you should be at a million!” declared a third follower. Morgan replied hopefully that it may happen someday.

“Congratulations for the 500k Morgan, you deserve this and much more!” praised a fourth dedicated fan.

Morgan sweetly thanked her followers in the caption and expressed her appreciation for their support. She said that she adored interacting with people and intended to keep a strong social media presence in the future.

In the post, Morgan posed standing with a collection of poofy gold mylar balloons that spelled out “500K.” The giant numbers floated behind her, bouncing off the ceiling, and the letter was tethered a little lower to the ground, so that it was even with Morgan’s petite frame.

She showed off an unopened bottle of champagne in her right hand and gave the camera an enormous smile.

She looked casually sexy in a tiny pair of denim short-shorts that displayed her long, tanned legs. They were cut higher on the outsides her thighs to expose the maximum amount of bare skin, so short that the fabric from the front pocket peeked out from beneath the distressed hem.

They were cinched around her slender waist with a black leather belt with a big silver buckle. She wore an oversized hoodie that was pulled up in the front to show off her shapely hips. The sweatshirt was a cream color that complimented her bronzed complexion, and had a Gucci logo printed across the front in bright gold, green, and red.

Morgan finished off the ensemble with a pair of thick-soled white tennis shoes and athletic socks.

At the time of this writing, the official number on her page had grown to 504,000.