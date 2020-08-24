Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In A Racy Swimsuit In New Beach Photos

Bruna Rangel Lima sizzled in her most recent Instagram post, which she shared with her 4.1 million fans on Monday, August 24. The Brazilian model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of snaps in which she sported a racy swimsuit that bared her signature booty as she took to the beach.

The snaps captured Lima standing high up on a vegetation-covered hill overlooking a vast, open ocean and bright white sand. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Laguna Beach, California. The photographer shot her from behind, framing her curvy derriere and shapely legs.

Lima arched her back, driving her booty further back. In the first photo, she had her legs crossed while in the second she propped the front one forward. In both, she turned her head to look at the camera from over her shoulder.

Lima wore a stylish one-piece bathing suit in a mint green with various prints scattered through the bodice. The back plunged low as did the sides, exposing a bit of sideboob. Its thin straps stretched over her shoulders, connecting the front and back.

The bottoms featured a thong design that showcased Lima’s gym-honed glutes. Over her suit, she wore a black beach skirt, which she tied on the side. It was made of mesh, making it see-through.

The tag over the picture revealed that her swimsuit was from Brukinis, her own brand of beachwear.

In the caption, Lima teased that this is the only type of Monday blues she engages in.

Within two hours, the post has attracted more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 525 comments. Her fans used the occasion to share their admiration for Lima and to rave about her incredible physique.

“Don’t need no faith when you got Bruna,” one user wrote.

“That second pic,” replied another fan, including a fire emoji after the words.

“If i had someone like u, there wouldn’t b any blues, just rays of sunshine,” a third admirer raved.

“One of the prettiest babes on Instagram. Like this comment if u agree,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Lima often sports the different pieces from her collection to promote her brand. But late last week, she made an exception when she posted a slideshow of herself wearing a simple black bikini bottoms as she posed with her fellow model Natalie Roush, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Both models wore similar bottoms and a white cropped top. Roush’s was very short and exposed quite a bit of underboob while Lima’s had a low neckline that exposed her cleavage.