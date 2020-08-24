Erika Jayne, 49, Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Glam Shot As She Poses In Yellow Swimsuit

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly hills' star looked stunning in a sunny yellow swimsuit.

Erika Jayne shared a stunning new photo to Instagram.

In a post shared with the 2.1 million followers on her social media page, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posed in a yellow sequined swimsuit. The “Pretty Mess” singer leaned forward and looked straight at the camera as she sat on a bench against a wood-paneled wall. Erika’s long blond hair was worn down and in loose waves, and she wore picture-perfect lipstick for the photo session. The Bravo star looked tanned and toned in the glam shot.

In the caption to the glamorous pic, Erika simply offered a Monday greeting. The blonde beauty also tagged hairstylist Clyde Haygood, celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega, and stylist Dani Michelle in the post. The Instagram share received more than 67,000 likes within hours.

In the comments section to the post, several of Erika’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais, reacted to her stunning photograph.

Other fans also raved about the pic, with several telling Erika that yellow is definitely her color.

“Oh my goodness,” one fan wrote. “You keep getting more gorgeous.”

‘How can one person be so darn gorgeous?” another asked.

“You look so pretty in yellow,” a third fan chimed in. “Oh hell, you look pretty in anything. You’re a true beauty.”

“I wanna be you when I grow up,” another fan wrote to the Broadway veteran.

Others noted that Monday has never looked so good.

Erika’s new photo is the latest in a steady stream of glam shots that she has posted to social media in recent weeks. One day before posting the swimsuit shot, she shared a much more risqué pic, which can be seen here. In that sassy snap, Erika wore a sheer black bodysuit with glittery accents that covered her in all the right places as she teased “Showgirl Sunday.” Another picture showed her in a makeup chair after getting a full makeover while wearing a white bathrobe.

With less than one year until her milestone 50th birthday — her birthday is July 10 — Erika continues to defy the odds when it comes to aging, especially when she’s dressed as her pop star persona. While she appears to be glammed up all the time, Erika previously revealed that she only does so when she’s working.

“If I’m not working I’m not wearing makeup,” she told The Cut. “The skin needs to breathe.”