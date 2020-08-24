Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Booty & Cleavage In A Skintight Red Outfit

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her toned physique and killer curves in a steamy snap for her latest Instagram update. In the photo, she took a selfie while wearing a body-hugging sports bra and skintight leggings that accentuated her backside.

The social media influencer is known for posting workout tips, and in this upload she posted a scintillating selfie while adding some early week motivation. Her jaw-dropping figure was on display as she posed in front of a mirror at the gym for a full-body selfie.

Multiple exercise machines were visible in the background with a few patrons using them, and the charcoal-black motif of the facility helped O’Mahony’s eye-catching outfit stand out even more. The 22-year-old had her long dark hair parted to the left, and she slightly turned her body to the side. O’Mahony held the phone in her right hand and stared into the screen while she snapped the shot. With her left hand she tugged on the bottom of her top which helped showcase her sculpted shoulder and arm.

O’Mahony rocked a red ensemble from the sportswear brand Alphalete. She had on a tight-fitting sports bra that had a low neckline and embellished her cleavage. The Irish stunner had on a pair of matching tights that outlined her lower body. She completed the look with a pair of white Nike sneakers, and a black smartwatch. Fans were given an eyeful of her chiseled abs and a glimpse of her curvaceous booty.

In the caption, O’Mahony joked that a nearby spray bottle upstaged her alluring pose, and encouraged fans to start the week off right by getting a good workout in. She tagged the fitness brand in the post, and added a virus and cry-laughing emoji before uploading the snap on Monday afternoon.

Many of the popular YouTuber’s 674,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pic, and nearly 13,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. O’Mahony had nearly 100 comments in short order. Fitness model Courtney Black responded with a heart emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans complimented O’Mahony’s stunning build, and her wardrobe choice.

“I love Monday’s at the gym – this set is UNREAL on you,” one follower replied.

“You might be the tallest hottest fit girl I follow on IG,” an Instagram user responded.

“Wish I was that slim, ur perfect,” an admirer commented.

“You are so stunning,” one fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

