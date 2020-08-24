Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Seafoam Bikini: ‘Be Happy, It Drives People Crazy’

Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share the secret to driving people crazy with her 3.3 million followers on the social media platform. Her bikini body also managed to drive a few of her fans crazy, and they appeared to appreciate the glimpse at the UFC octagon girl’s growing baby bump.

Arianny shared two shots of herself. In the first one, she pursed her lips together in a flirty kiss, and a khaki hat that featured a smiley face hid her eyes. She held the brim of the accessory with her hand, revealing a light blue manicure, a ring, and a sparkly bracelet. The mother-to-be wore a seafoam green bikini top that showcased her voluptuous cleavage. The top featured intricate stitching around the band and over the cups. Her highlighted brunette waves cascaded over one shoulder, and the length hung down her back.

In the second photo, Arianny stood outside in front of a silver barbeque grill. The model tugged on the two-piece’s matching bottoms, which dipped low in front, showing off her growing midsection, and rose over her hip. She stood to the side, which gave viewers a good view of her motherly curves. Arianny wore the same hat, and her hair fell over both shoulders. She smiled at the camera with her full lips slightly open.

The caption encouraged followers to be happy, and they responded by sharing plenty of love. At least 9,300 hit the “like” button, and more than 110 took the time to reply to the expecting mom with many, including the flame emoji indicating they think she looked hot in the bikini.

“Couldn’t agree more!! And you look AMAZING! Look at the belly!” gushed one follower who added a red heart-eye smiley.

“Mint looks so good on you! Preggo never looked so good,” a second fan declared, including a 100 and flame emoji.

“It so does. You are looking so gorgeous,” agreed a third devotee who used a sunglass smiley in the reply.

“OMG getting bigger. Your belly. You are still a beautiful and attractive woman! Lots of love. So true dear, it’ll drive them absolutely crazy,” a fourth Instagrammer agreed, adding several heart, heart-eye, tongue, and laughing emoji.

Arianny has kept her Instagram fans delighted by showing off her baby bump in a variety of outfits and swimsuits over the past several weeks. The Inquisitr previously reported that she displayed her curves in a unique chocolate-colored romper, which she paired with military-inspired boots.