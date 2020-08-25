Gabriella Abutbol Shows Off Her Winning Smile & Fit Physique While Sporting Pink Bikini

Model Gabriella Abutbol seems to be enjoying summer to its fullest. If her Instagram page is any indication, she has been spending a good deal of time outside enjoying warmer temperatures in a variety of sexy swimsuits. On Monday, she shared a snap that featured her looking fabulous in a bikini while posing outside.

The 26-year-old wore a light pink bikini that flattered her bronze skin. As usual, the bathing suit showed plenty of skin. The top had triangle-shaped cups that put her cleavage on display. The bottoms were also a classic style with a low-rise front and thin straps on the sides, which were pulled high on her hips.

For accessories, she opted for a silver charm necklace and a ring on her middle finger. Her long, thick hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders.

Gabriella’s post was a collection of two pictures that captured her standing under a thatched roof with a few palm trees behind her. Some rocks and a building were also visible in the distance.

In the first photo, the brunette beauty faced the camera at a slight angle and flashed a big grin while she tilted her head to one side. She held her hands in front of her waist, flaunting her ample chest and flat abs. Her curvaceous hips and shapely thighs were also on display.

Gabriella leaned against a pole in the second snapshot, which was also taken from a front angle. She was beaming while she bent one knee and flaunted her thigh and the side of her booty. She crossed her arms across her body, calling attention to her chest.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 14,000 likes and over 100 comments within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the caption, Gabriella left a playful remark.

Many of Gabriella’s 1.7 million followers flooded the comments with compliments.

“The most stunning girl in the entire world has posted again,” quipped one admirer.

“Wow so beautiful and amazing,” a second follower wrote.

Others could not help but comment on Gabriella’s winning smile.

“Over 7 Billion smiles in the whole world and out of all of them, yours the most beautiful and precious,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You have the most awesome smile on Instagram and most likely any other platform,” a fourth comment read.

Gabriella certainly knows how to work the camera. Not too long ago, she shared a flirty update that saw her teasing her fans with a peek up her miniskirt.