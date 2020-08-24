Bri Teresi Flaunts Curves In Booty Shorts & Low-Back Bodysuit: ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Bri Teresi invited her fans to “get physical” in a steamy Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The babe posted a few images on her feed in which she sported a curve-hugging bodysuit and high-waisted booty shorts as she leaned against a wall. Her look left hardly anything to the imagination and seemed to drive her fans wild.

In the snaps, Bri positioned herself against a white wall beside a series of thin windows. An “employees only” sign was visible around the corner, but it is unclear exactly where the model was. She tagged her location as Los Angeles, California. Bri’s tan skin and dark-colored ensemble stood out against her background, making her the true center of attention.

Bri wore a rust-colored sleeveless bodysuit with thick straps on her shoulders that formed an X on her back. The one-piece had a low neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. Additionally, the sides and back plunged, so her sideboob was exposed and she looked close to a wardrobe malfunction.

The fabric clung to Bri’s flat tummy. The scoop hit at the smallest part of her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. She layered the bodysuit with a pair of black and white-trimmed booty shorts in a dolphin cut that left her long, lean legs and round booty fully exposed. The waistband came up above her hips and clung to her abs.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of white dangling earrings. Her blond hair appeared to be slightly damp and fell down her shoulders in natural waves, though she did gather some locks into a loose bun for one shot.

In the first image, Bri held her hair in one hand and pressed the other against the wall. She pointed her toes in a way that elongated her famous pins and stared ahead. The second photo showed her turned around with an arch in her back. She stuck her derriere out, revealing the cheeky nature of the bottoms.

Bri’s post received nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours. It also garnered more than 170 comments, mostly from fans who showered her with love.

“You are just amazing, can’t take my eyes off!” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“A very pretty woman!” another user said.

“Sooooo beautiful,” a third person added.

Bri started her week with a ton of activity on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her followers. She shared yet another snapshot on Monday in which she wore athletic gear in a field.