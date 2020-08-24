Kimberly Guilfoyle: Who Is Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend?

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with a host of speakers from all walks of life. On Monday night, stars of the GOP like Sean Parnell and Kimberly Guilfoyle are slated to lend their voices to the festivities.

There are also going to be conservative faces like coffee shop owner Tanya Weinreis put front and center. With such a diverse lineup, it can be hard to keep track of everyone who will appear on the virtual stage.

These days, Guilfoyle is most widely known as the longtime girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., but she had built quite a name for herself even before having a beau among the president of the United States’ family.

She Was A Prosecutor In San Francisco

Guilfoyle got her law degree from the University of San Francisco and served as a prosecutor in the city not long after her graduation. In 1996, she abruptly lost her job when the new district attorney fired most of his predecessor’s staff.

She then moved to Los Angeles to work as the deputy district attorney, handling both adult and juvenile narcotics, domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, arson, sexual assault, and homicide cases.

Eventually, she was hired back by the San Francisco D.A., where she worked until 2004. During her final year in that office, she developed an interest in being on television and embarked on a new career.

She Worked For Fox News

Guilfoyle had a long career as a TV personality before becoming involved with any of the Trumps. She started her broadcasting career on the now-defunct Court TV channel and also served as a legal analyst for Anderson Cooper 360°.

From 2011 to 2018, she was one of the many hosts on the Fox News evening talk show The Lineup. She was also a guest star on several other Fox News programs until she left in 2019 to reportedly work for a pro-Donald Trump Super Pac.

After Guilfoyle left the network, the Daily Beast reported she got into a bit of a feud with her former bosses, as several are said to have launched a whisper campaign against her, alleging misconduct.

She Exposed South Dakota’s Governor to COVID-19

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Guilfoyle and the rest of the Trump campaign traveled to South Dakota for a series of events and a speech by the president. Shortly after appearing at a high-dollar donor event, CNN reported that Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus.

While that was problematic enough for those who were within close proximity to the former television personality, it was especially an issue because South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was also in attendance.

Noem was scheduled to board Air Force One after the president’s speech on July 4 and fly back to Washington, D.C. with him. For a while, there were concerns over whether or not Noem had exposed POTUS to the disease.

In the end, no other infections were made public and it appears Guilfoyle didn’t pass the disease onto any other luminaries.