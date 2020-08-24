Lily Ermak Shows Off Her Enviable Derriere In Silver Thong

Lily Ermak stunned many of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 24, with a hot new update. The Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself clad in a barely there thong that put her curvy derriere fully on display.

The three pictures in the slideshow were similar and showed Ermak sitting on a green railing outside of an orange-colored building. She was shot from behind, putting her backside at the center of the photo. Her blond-highlighted hair was swept to the side and style down in waves that cascaded against her back.

Ermak sizzled in a pale pink dress made of a fringe of beaded strings that did more showing than covering. Because the garment was completely see-through, she wore a pair of silver bikini bottoms underneath. The bottoms featured a thong back that bared her toned glutes, which were accentuated by how she pressed them against the railing.

The strings were sewed much closer together on her chest, creating solid panels that censored the garment and covered Ermak’s breasts. The whole thing came together on her mid-back, where it tied into a bow just above the skirt.

Ermak noted in the caption the importance of having goals and dreams as without them we have nothing. She also asked her fans to share their opinion about her outfit, which was from Seyana Style, according to the tag.

The post proved to be popular among her fans, garnering more than 5,100 likes and over 80 comments within a couple of hours of going live. Instagram users took to the comments section to react to the photos and her caption, pointing out how they like her outfit.

“Lovely dress and very nice bird,” one user wrote, referring to a tattoo she has on her ribcage.

“Wonderful [two hot spring emoji] you are perfect & so kind,” replied another fan.

“The view is beautiful, you have very beautiful hips,” a third fan chimed in.

“So much truth in this caption [red heart emoji] That dress is spectacular on you,” raved a fourth fan.

Over the weekend, Ermak once again showed off her incredible figure to her fans when she posted a slideshow in which she was seen wearing a colorful two-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The top featured a classic triangle-shaped design with thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides and she wore the strings high. The model stood by a fountain in Mexico, according to the geotag.