Nestor Galban: Who Is Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ‘Son’?

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz does not have any children of his own, having never married and not, as far as anyone knows, having fathered any children out of wedlock. He does, however, have a relationship with a young Cuban man, Nestor Galban, whom the Florida lawmaker treats as something of an ersatz son.

He’s The Younger Brother Of A Woman Gaetz Once Dated

For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

As People reported in June, Gaetz came to know Nestor when he was dating the boy’s older sister. Their mother died of breast cancer when Nestor was 12 years old, after which he moved to the U.S. from Cuba. When the young lad’s mother died, Gaetz, in some way or another, “adopted” him, though he never actually filed any formal paperwork to adopt Nestor.

“Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork,” he said.

In a June 18 tweet, Gaetz confirmed that he is not Nestor’s father, either legally or biologically, but that the young man is his son as far as both are concerned.

Gaetz did not mention the status of his relationship with Nestor’s sister, and indeed, declined to discuss his relationship with Nestor’s biological family.

His Existence Became Publicly Known Thanks To A Contentious Capitol Hill Hearing

"It's certainly offensive to have someone tell you that you don't know what a certain experience is like when they know nothing about you. Nestor is the light of my life."@MattGaetz and his adopted son Nestor join @TuckerCarlson after clash with @RepRichmond. pic.twitter.com/9dd1iiJk5z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 19, 2020

As The Miami New Times reported, Gaetz and Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond were exchanging words about police reform when Richmond suggested that white men don’t know what it’s like to raise sons with the knowledge that they could some day become victims of police violence.

Gaetz took exception.

“Are you suggesting that you’re certain that none of us have nonwhite children? Because you reflect on your black son, and you said none of us could understand,” he said.

A short time later, he posted the tweet in which he revealed his relationship with Nestor.

Galban, for his part, revealed on Twitter that he had wanted to keep his relationship with Gaetz a secret because he wasn’t prepared for the attention it would bring.

“I wanted as a secret before because I wanted to have a normal life without any of y’all getting in it. But now I’m 19 and I old enough to handle it,” he tweeted.

He Appears To Be Proud Of His Relationship With His ‘Father’

An Instagram account bearing Nestor’s name shows photographs of a young man who looks like Nestor and which includes photos of him with Gaetz and other Republicans. The account is not verified, however, so it could be a parody or tribute account.

If it’s really Nestor, however, it paints a picture of a young man who is proud of his association with Gaetz.

For example, the post below shows the lad with his “father” as well as another prominent Republican, Donald Trump Jr.

Elsewhere on his Instagram account, he shows photos of himself doing things not atypical of a man in his late teens who lives in South Florida, such as the photo below, which shows him sailing.