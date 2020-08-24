‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Cast Will Reportedly Include Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean

AJ will be the second member of the popular boy band to compete on the show.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 29 cast is shaping up to be “Larger Than Life” with the addition of Backtreet Boys band member AJ McLean. According to Entertainment Tonight, sources have confirmed that the 42-year-old singer has joined the reality competition’s cast of mirroball trophy hopefuls.

In a video that AJ recently shared on Instagram, he hinted that he signed on for the show sometime ago. The shirtless performer showed off his muscular, tattooed physique as he teased a big surprise for his fans. He revealed that he’s been working out with a personal trainer, Bobby Strong, for the last five months to get “prepared and ready for what’s to come.” He also said that he’s been on an extremely strict diet that’s mostly protein and plant-based, and he’s been sober for about nine months. AJ stated that one of his goals is to get his eight-pack back, and he filmed his video when he was finally feeling confident enough to take his shirt off.

ABC hasn’t yet confirmed that AJ is joining the DWTS cast. So far, the only celebrity who has been announced as an official competitor is The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The complete roster of celebs will revealed on Good Morning America on September 2.

AJ would be the second BSB member to bring his smooth moves to the DWTS ballroom. His bandmate, Nick Carter, was a fan favorite during the show’s 21st Season. With the help of his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, he came close to waltzing away with the mirrorball trophy. The pair finished in second place behind Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough. Sharna hasn’t been one of the show’s pros for the last two years, much to the disappointment of many fans, but she’s coming back just in time to potentially get partnered with another Backstreet Boy.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, AJ stopped by during one of Nick’s rehearsals in 2015 to help him with the choreography for his jazz routine to the BSB song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Now, it looks like his bandmate will get the chance to return the favor, but fans will have to wait and see which BSB song — or songs — AJ will get to bust a move to.

In addition to Sharna, the other female professional dancers AJ could be paired with include Britt Stewart, Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach. Season 29’s male pros are Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, and Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.