Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In Small Red Bikini For Latest Spicy Update

Model Viktoria Varga put her stunning figure on display in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she showed off the realities of modelling while posing in a small bikini in the woods.

The 28-year-old juxtaposed an alluring pose with a not-so-flattering one in the cheeky update. She was photographed in a wooded area as she was surrounded by green bamboo stalks, and other trees and greenery were visible in the background.

Varga had her blond hair down and swept to the right side of her head. The fashion designer rocked a bright red swimsuit with a top that hugged onto her chest and had long straps that tied around her shoulders. Her matching bottoms had similar thin long straps that knotted on the sides.

For the first slide, Varga was shot with her body slightly turned to the side. She grabbed a bamboo stalk with her raised right arm, and extended her left leg which accentuated her slender physique. Varga gave a sultry glare to the camera while fans were treated to a view of her toned midsection and impossibly long legs. The social media influencer’s tanned skin and bright bikini popped against the mostly-green backdrop.

The model looked decidedly less demure in the second picture. Varga stood in the same spot, and once again grabbed a stalk, but this time there was a grimace across her face. She wrapped her left arm around her stomach and hunched over with an uncomfortable look.

In the caption, Varga joked about the pain she endured for this shoot as she received a flurry of mosquito bites. She added a mosquito and cry-laughing emoji before uploading the pics on Monday.

Many of Varga’s 476,000 Instagram followers took notice of the photos, and more than 8,600 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over nine hours after they went online. She received over 100 comments in that time, and her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. The comment section was filled with praise from fans in multiple languages as they complimented Varga’s figure and gorgeous face.

“Astonishingly lovable natural beauty with lots of tremendous charm and amazing gorgeousness,” one admirer wrote.

“Ur sweet that’s why they bite u…but it’s [a] beautiful pic dear,” a fan replied in reference to the caption.

“I love this pic!!! So beautiful forever!!” another added.

“Thank you for posting beautiful photos but please be careful with mosquitoes!!” a follower cautioned.

