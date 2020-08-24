Bri Teresi Flaunts Legs For Days In Tiny Booty Shorts

Bri Teresi gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, August 24, with a hot new post in which she was seen sporting athleticwear.

The photo showed the Maxim and FHM alum outdoors as she got ready to exercise. Teresi kneeled on the ground as she tied her shoelaces. She tilted her head to the side and shot an intense gaze at the camera while half-smiling. She swept her blond hair to the right and wore it down in loose waves that fell over her shoulder.

Teresi showed off her shapely legs by wearing a skimpy black spandex shorts that clung to her toned booty. Their waistband sat high and helped to highlight her slender midsection.

On her torso, Teresi opted for a white cropped top that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It had a plunging neckline that put her voluptuous cleavage front and center. The thin straps that stretched over her shoulders helped to emphasize her chest. The bottom part expanded past her sternum, leaving a bit of her upper abs and waist on display. Teresi accessorized her active look with a simple pendant earring.

Teresi included a “fun fact” about her in the caption, sharing that running is one of her favorite activities. She also revealed that the post was an ad for Adrenaline Shoc Energy, a brand of energy drinks whose can was featured in the picture near her foot, noting that açaí berry is her favorite flavor.

The post has garnered more than 2,700 likes and upwards of 95 comments within just two hours. Her fans used the comments section to shower Teresi with compliments and emoji, and also to engage with her caption.

“More exercising and athletic stuff! This is amazing!” one of her fans wrote.

“Mowing is fun and stress relieving for me beautiful,” replied another user.

“Just seeing a picture or your face puts me in a better mood,” a third user chimed in.

“Nice baby, looking so sexy [three heart-eyes emoji] let’s run and never come back [winky face],” added a fourth admirer.

Teresi is quite active on Instagram, which she uses to keep her fans up to date on her professional and also daily goings-on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a video of the weekend that showed her lying belly-down on a large white towel during a picnic. She rocked a white summer romper with a cute print of flowers. For the clip, which included a romantic song in the background, she moved her legs and played with her hair.