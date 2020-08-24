Donald Trump Jr. Thinks Republicans Will Lose In November, Report Says

A Monday piece for The New York Times claimed that Donald Trump Jr. believes his father is on track to be defeated by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

“Don’s the only person who thinks they’re going to lose,” a prominent conservative activist allegedly said. “He’s like, ‘We’re losing, dude, and we’re going to get really hurt when we lose.'”

According to the activist, Trump Jr. is worried that Biden’s campaign will not take over the White House peacefully and has expressed concern that the federal prosecution of the Trump family and its allies could be in the future. However, Republican operative Andy Surabian pushed back on these claims.

The piece also touches on the uncertain future for Trump Jr. in the case that his father loses control of the White House.

“He has become a figure of genuine political value, but that value remains mostly a function of his status as the premier surrogate for his father,” the report reads.

“This is the most treasured currency there is in a Republican Party in which political fortunes now rise and fall based on proximity and devotion to Donald Trump — but what happens to that currency if Trump leaves the stage?”

According to The New York Times, some allies close to Trump Jr. believe that a Republican loss in November could work in the businessman’s favor by providing more room for him to create his own political persona outside of the real estate mogul’s shadow.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump Jr. isn’t the only one who appears to be concerned about a GOP loss in November. The Atlantic previously speculated that the president has recently come to realize that he’s losing to his challenger amid a slew of polls that show the real estate mogul lagging behind the Democratic nominee.

“The president hasn’t admitted publicly that he’s losing, of course,” the report claimed.

Nevertheless, the publication pointed to the president’s recent suggestion that the election be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic as one of many signs that the U.S. leader has come to grips with recent data that suggests he is in an unfavorable polling position.

Although Trump Jr. worried about the Biden administration’s actions in the case of a Democratic win, others have worried about what the real estate mogul will do in the case of a loss. Author Seth Abramson suggested that the real estate mogul has a step-by-step plan for holding onto power if he loses on Election Day. Elsewhere, veteran Republican operative Jonathan Lockwood speculated that such a scenario could cause the country to descend into chaos.