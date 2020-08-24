Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Husband Austin Forsyth By Her Side, ‘My Heart Is Full’

Another Duggar baby has been born.

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are now parents of two kids. She just gave birth to their second child, a girl, on Friday. She joins her big brother, Gideon, 2. The Counting On stars both took to their separate Instagram accounts to make the announcement. They also shared two first photos of their new bundle of joy.

Joy-Anna sent out a sweet message saying how full her heart was after meeting her baby girl. She shared that her little one was born on August 21 at 2:12 p.m. She weighed 8 lbs, 5 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. She did not reveal yet what they decided to name her. That info should come very soon. She did, however, reveal a couple of tidbits on how things are going since bringing the newborn home.

The 22-year-old mentioned how her second-born loves to be held. She doesn’t seem to mind that her daughter has her nights and days mixed up during her first days at home. According to Joy-Anna, it’s a special bonding time for them while it’s quiet.

Joy-Anna had previously explained that she and Austin weighed their options and ultimately decided to have a hospital birth this time around. The first of the two photos show the parents in the room seemingly right after the birth. Joy-Anna had the newborn lying on her chest with a little pink cap on her head. Austin was standing over them with a big smile on his face.

It’s likely that it was just the two of them during the labor and delivery since the COVID-19 outbreak has changed things up. The Duggar daughter had previously mentioned how much she would miss not having her mother and sisters there for her. The good news is that according to a report by E! News, there were no complications for Joy-Anna during her second delivery.

The final picture was snapped a bit later. Joy-Anna was sitting up with her daughter in her arms and her husband sitting on the bed beside her. The baby was all wrapped up in a bright floral blanket with a matching headband on her small head.

The reality star miscarried last year and was so excited when she announced in March that she and Austin were expecting another girl this summer.

Joy-Anna told her 1 million Instagram followers that there would be more updates, including the her name, very soon. She delivered two days after her official due date. On that day, she posted her last baby bump photo along with Gideon. She spent some quality time with her son before his little sister arrived.

Fans can expect to see more snapshots soon on social media and the name of the new Duggar granddaughter as well.