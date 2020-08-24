Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Faces Questions From Ava & Sonny’s Determined To Find Nelle

Nelle Benson is on the run with Wiley and General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday indicate that there will be a lot of scrambling over this. She has a long history of managing to stay a step ahead of the Corinthos family and it looks as if that has become the case once again. However, she has not fully accomplished her goal yet and she may soon run into trouble.

As everybody saw during Monday’s episode, Nelle got lucky as Julian threatened her. A not-so-dead Taggert intervened during the couple’s confrontation and this allowed her to get away with Wiley.

She worried for a moment when she realized there was a police car behind her, lights flashing and siren blaring. However, she snagged a new car for this getaway that nobody knows she has and so far, she’s gone undetected.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that there will be a lot of activity related to Wiley airing throughout the August 25 show. Michael will form a theory about how his ex pulled this off and Nina will seemingly be involved and supportive of the family as they hunt for Wiley.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Once the disappearance was discovered, Sonny wasted little time in confronting Julian about the situation. Naturally, Julian didn’t share how much he knew with his nemesis. He is still hoping to get himself out of this mess without Sonny learning the truth about his involvement in the originally baby swap, but he’s clearly feeling anxious.

By the looks of things, Julian isn’t done facing questions. The General Hospital sneak peek that aired at the end of Monday’s show revealed that Julian will soon have Ava pop up at Charlie’s and she will be asking questions.

General Hospital teasers indicate that apparently she ultimately will end up feeling relieved, although it’s not known for certain yet that her relief comes thanks to Julian. She will ask her brother what his wife wanted him to do this time, and his reply will come on Tuesday.

If there is anybody that Julian can be honest with it’s surely Ava. However, the stakes are high here and he may not want to confide too many specifics in her at this point.

The General Hospital preview also showed that Sonny will meet with his family as they gather to support one another. Naturally, Michael, Carly, and Willow are all uptight and frantic at this point.

However, the mobster is determined. General Hospital spoilers share that he will insist that there is no place that Nelle can hide where he won’t find her. That’s probably true, and some might say she’s never necessarily been as fearful of Sonny’s wrath as she should be.

Nelle and Wiley will surely be found relatively soon, but it’s anybody’s guess at the moment how that will happen or who will get to her first. General Hospital teasers hint that it’s going to be a wild ride over the coming days and fans cannot wait to see how things proceed.