Nazanin Mandi Bares All For A Number Of Bedroom Snaps: ‘I Belong To The Sheets’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of revealing snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform but didn’t appear to be wearing any garments for her most recent upload.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, bared all didn’t opt for any visible clothing. She accessorized with a necklace featuring her initial and what is likely her wedding ring. Mandi kept her nails short and styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down for the occasion. She displayed a couple of her tattoos, which were located on the side of her body and her arm.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was snapped on a bed fairly close-up with the sheets not covering her. She was captured lying down on her front with her hands linked. Mandi looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant rested her elbows on top of a green pillow while tilting her head to the right. She placed her hand on the side of her face and gazed in front of her.

In the third frame, Mandi flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites. She was photographed fairly further back which gave fans an eyeful of her lower back.

In the tags, Mandi credited the photographer Aja Hitomi for taking the pics.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one user wrote.

“Okay girl you need to drop your 1. skincare and 2. body care routine. Talk about flawless,” another person shared.

“That third pic is your signature smile and I love it!” remarked a third fan.

“You are the Queen, such a perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

