Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Her Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Yaslen Clemente showed off her curves to her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 24, with a hot new post in which she rocked a skimpy bikini to invite them to get “thicky” with her.

The fitness model and trainer was photographed sitting on a white couch in front of the picture of a bridge. The camera shot her from a three-quarter angle, framing her from the thighs up. She arched her back and leaned slightly back, placing her hands behind her for support. Clemente glanced at the camera straight on. Her eyes were soft as she parted her lips into a slight smile.

Clemente wore a two-piece bathing suit featuring blue and pink butterflies against a white background. The top boasted an interesting design that consisted of two rectangles that ruched along the top and bottom edges and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and back.

Her matching bottoms had equally thin straps, which tied into bows on her sides. Clemente pulled them all the way up, helping to highlight her slender waist as it contrasted with her curvy hips and shapely legs. She accessorized her look with a butterfly hairlip.

In the caption, Clemente invited her fans to train with her so that she can help them achieve their body goals. She urged them to click on the link in her bio or to send her a direct message on Instagram to learn more about her custom diet and exercise plans. Clemente also revealed that her swimsuit was courtesy of Tobelle.

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the post. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 250 comments. They used the opportunity to send Clemente their love and admiration in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and others.

“Damn gorgeousness and those stunning eyes,” one user asked.

“Wow you’re definitely so hot, so beautiful and perfect baby,” replied another user.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Have a great day,” a third one chimed in.

“Dannnngggg [three fire emoji] my new fave pic of u,” added a fourth admirer.

Over the weekend, Clemente showed them just how she builds and maintains her shapely bod. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted a video slideshow in which she worked out her legs at a gym. She wore a pair of bright blue leggings that clung to her lower body, helping to accentuate her toned musculature. She paired it with a black top that featured a large cut-out on the back with straps that crisscrossed over the empty space.