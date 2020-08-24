Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Rocks Tiny, Striped Bikini In The Hamptons

Gwyneth Paltrow made a splash in a set of sizzling new photos that saw her enjoying some fun in the sun on the East Coast. The images were shared today by The Daily Mail, and the 47-year-old defied age in a skimpy striped bikini.

According to the outlet, Paltrow was in the Hamptons this past weekend, where she was spotted at the beach. The Goop founder was also seen at her ex-husband Chris Martin’s home in the swanky beachside community. Photos captured the mother of two alternating her time on the shore and the water as she had a laugh with some friends on her outing. Many of the shots captured the actress with dripping-wet tresses that were worn on her shoulders and back.

The top of the swimwear boasted a set of tiny, triangular cups that flaunted her tanned cleavage. The suit secured over her neck in a halter-neck style and showcased her tanned shoulders and back. Some of the images revealed another set of ties that were worn a few inches below her defined shoulder blades. The suit was decorated with circular silver clasps that held the cups and the ties together.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The bottom of the piece was just as hot, and the front rode a few inches below her navel while her toned and tanned abs were on full display. The piece had thin sides that were worn high on her hips and flaunted her pert derriere and muscular legs. The A-lister slicked back her long, blond tresses so that they were out of her face. She also accessorized her attire with a black band and a bracelet on her wrist. Some of the shots caught the actress running through the sand while a few others showed her adjusting her swim bottoms while teasing a peek of her muscular booty.

Paltrow recently made headlines after she penned a revealing essay for British Vogue in which she opened up about her relationship with Martin, revealing that they were close but “just didn’t quite fit together.”

“There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children.”

On her 38th birthday, she had an epiphany and realized that her marriage to the Coldplay frontman was “almost over” though it was not until a few years later that they finally pulled the plug. Paltrow and Martin share two children together, daughter Apple and son Moses.