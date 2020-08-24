‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Chelsea Searches For Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 24 reveal that after a memory breakthrough, Adam ran out of Sharon’s, and then Chelsea had to search for him when he never went home. Victoria and Billy faced a crisis with Katie, and Devon and Amanda made peace.

After expressing his frustration at failing to remember his involvement in A.J.’s death, Adam (Mark Grossman) took a nap and awakened. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) thought he’d had a bad dream, but Adam expressed that he remembered something. Then he rushed out to see Sharon (Sharon Case). At Sharon’s, she’d promised Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she would take it easy. After Rey exited, Adam barged in, and they dug into his memories. Adam recalls A.J. threatening his mother, and then he lashed out at the older man. Suddenly, an agitated Adam ran out of Sharon’s.

Chelsea ran into Rey at Crimson Lights, and they discussed the situation while Adam and Sharon. While Rey said he was fine with Sharon helping Adam, Chelsea noted that it wasn’t a great idea and said that the two didn’t always have a healthy perspective when they were together. Rey went back to Sharon’s, and she was upset over Adam struggling so much, and Rey worried that Sharon was too close to the situation. Then, Chelsea appeared and told them that Adam was missing. Chelsea was furious when Sharon refused to reveal anything she and Adam had talked about.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) also saw each other at the coffee shop, and they began arguing, so Vicky left. Later, Billy called Victoria at her office. Katie had gotten stung by a bee and had an allergic reaction. Victoria rushed to the clinic to be there for Katie. While they were waiting, Billy had tears in his eyes when he relayed how scary it was to watch Katie struggle to breathe. Victoria realized he was also upset about losing Delia. She let her ex know that she wasn’t mad at him anymore. Instead, Victoria decided to accept both herself and Billy for where they were instead of where she wanted them to be.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) joined Nate (Sean Dominic) for breakfast at Society. She wasn’t used to being awake at that time, and he eventually left for work. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) surprised Elena (Brytni Sarpy) at the clinic, and they made out before Nate arrived. He told Devon about his breakfast with Amanda at Society. After he left the clinic, Devon decided to find Amanda at the restaurant. They chatted about her new job, and then they discussed Neil (Kristoff St. John). Eventually, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) came up, and Devon admitted that he is used to Amanda looking just like his late wife. Before they finished, Devon mentioned that he hoped Nate would find the type of happiness that he’s found with Elena.