Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Skimpy, Multi-Colored Two-Piece: ‘This Heat Though’

Kara Del Toro showed fans how she spent a scorching hot summer’s day in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a pink and gold wrap bikini that hugged her curvy figure and left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the steamy shots, Kara posed on an orange and cream striped lounger. A pitcher of lemon water could be seen on a table beside her, and a matching lounger was on the other side. She appeared to be just outside of a rust orange home with a brick fence in the same color. A massive canyon was visible in the background. It looked to be a perfectly sunny day as the light captured Kara’s tan skin.

Kara sported a triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck. Another one wrapped several times around her waist, drawing in her hourglass shape. The bikini had a low-cut neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. As she posed, the top rode up slightly to reveal her underboob.

Kara’s toned tummy was on show between her top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini dipped low into her waist to expose her abs, while the strings tied up high above her hips and showed off her long, lean legs.

Kara added a few accessories, including a silver choker necklace, hoop earrings, and some silver-framed round sunglasses. She styled her brunette locks down in loose waves.

In the first image, the model pulled one leg into her body and rested the other on the ground. She leaned to one side slightly and slouched her shoulders as she stared ahead.

The second image saw Kara on her knees with her back to the camera, giving fans a view of her pert derriere. She arched her back to display her curves and peered over her shoulder.

Finally, the babe sprawled out on the lounger and raised her arms, causing her bra to lift. She shielded her eyes from the sun and gazed sultrily at the camera.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and just over 300 comments in a few hours, proving to be a success with Kara’s followers.

“Good heavens you just took BEAUTIFUL to a whole new level,” one user commented.

“The weather got nothing on your hotness,” another person added with a heart-eye emoji.

Kara’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another share, the stunner dressed up a bit in a denim skirt and a white cleavage-baring cropped shirt.