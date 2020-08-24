‘Selling Sunset’ Fans Confused After Mary Fitzgerald Shares Photo With Husband Romain At Real Estate Office

The luxury realtor posted a work photo with a caption that left fans wondering if her husband got a new job,

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald left her social media followers confused with her latest Instagram share.

The star of the Netflix reality show posted a photo that showed her posing at the Oppenheim Group office with her husband, Romain Bonnet, as her co-worker Chrishell Stause photobombed them from behind. But the goofy face Chrishell was making in the snap wasn’t what left followers perplexed. Instead, it was Mary’s caption, in which she seemingly referred to her model husband as someone she “works” with.

In the pic, which can be seen below, Mary was dressed in a smart business suit as she sat beside her spouse on the sofa in the high-end real estate office. Romain wore a collared shirt and jeans as he smiled in the photo. Chrishell, meanwhile, hammed it up behind the lovebirds by giving a peace sign and making a funny face.

In the caption to the post, Mary wrote that nothing is better than being able to wake up every day and work with the people she loves the most. The luxury realtor included several hashtags in the caption to the pic that was taken at West Hollywood brokerage firm.

In the comments section to the post, fans were clearly confused as they speculated why Romain was in the “work” photo.

“Does Romain work w you now?!” one fan asked Mary.

“Your husband work there too? Great picture,” another added.

“Romain working there now?” a third fan asked.

“Omg do you think Romain is working for the brokerage now?!” another added.

In earlier seasons of the hit reality show, many fans wondered what Romain did for a living, but it was clear he wasn’t a real estate agent or broker.

On his Instagram bio, seen here, he wrote that he is a Wilhelmina model. He also described himself as a cast member on Selling Sunset, so perhaps a Netflix photoshoot is the work-related collaboration Mary was referring to when posing with her man. While they may not be real estate colleagues, they are TV co-stars.

The new pic came just as Mary and Romain made headlines after it was revealed that they were already legally married for four months before they started shooting Selling Sunset in 2018. The second season of the show featured their wedding, a ceremony that took place nearly two years after the couple tied the knot in a civil union at a California courthouse.