Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slays In Tight Blue Leotard While Clapping Back At The Haters

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure and clap back at one of her haters. The photo was added to her feed on Monday morning, and it served as the perfect start to the week for many of her fans.

The shot was snapped selfie-style and saw Nastia standing directly in the center of the frame. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Dallas, Texas. Nastia stood in front of a circular mirror as she rested her hand on the white counter in front of her. She used her left hand to hold her cellphone, which completely covered her face. The wall at her back was painted a bright white color, and her bed was made with crisp linens.

The Olympian flaunted her incredible figure in a leotard from her collaboration with Ozone. In the caption of the image, she plugged the new collection and revealed to fans that she was obsessed with it. Nastia also shared with her audience that a woman DM’ed her and told that the 30-year-olds should not still be wearing leotards, and her photo was a clap back to the comment.

Nastia rocked the curve-hugging piece, which boasted a bright blue hue. The garment was decorated with a gold crisscross design near her neck and sides, and the rest of the article was adorned with rhinestones. The clothing was sleeveless, allowing Nastia to show off her slender arms. The bottom of the garment had high-cut leg holes that were worn high on her hips and allowed her to flaunt her brown stems.

She kept her accessories simple and wore a gold necklace on her collar. Nastia also wore a double-piercing in her ears and slicked her long, blond tresses back in a sleek ponytail. It comes as no surprise that the photo has amassed plenty of attention from her loyal fans. More than 43,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update while 600-plus left comments. Some social media users complimented her incredible figure while a few more shamed the hater who sent her a mean direct message. A few others couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“You look amazing and if I looked like you, I’d dress exactly the same. I’m 36. Anyone that says that it is just jealous,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of hearts.

“Why is it women turn 30, we’re all of a sudden “old” and have to dress like we’re 80 yrs old…wth is that!?! Wear whatever you want!!” a second fan added.

“30 year olds can absolutely wear leotards!!! proud of you! You look amazing,” one more chimed in.