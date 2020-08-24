Gabby Allen Shows Off Killer Booty And Quads In Colorful Thong

Gabby Allen served a fierce look on Monday, August 24, when she teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new post that saw her rocking a thong bottom that bared her enviable booty and quads.

The two-picture slideshow captured the British fitness model and reality TV star posing on a dirt soccer field while wearing a sporty — but chic — outfit. She sported a pair of bottoms, likely a bikini, in a dark purple shade with a light pink waistband, for a color-blocking effect. The bottoms featured a thong back that put Allen’s toned glutes fully on display.

On her torso, she wore a white long-sleeved top with a cropped hem that exposed her fit midriff. The garment boasted a striking print of butterflies in different colors. Allen also wore a pair of Vans shoes in white, black, yellow and maroon accents, pairing it with tie-dye socks for yet another splash of color. Completing her fun look, she wrapped a head piece around her hair, which was partially pulled up for a vintage vibe.

The first photo showed Allen in profile as she popped her back while holding onto a goal post. She looked to the side at a point outside of the frame. In the second, she posed with her back turned to the photographer, making her derriere take center stage.

In the caption, Allen included a motivational message about allowing the growth process to follow its natural, slow pattern. The tags revealed that the shoot was captured by photographer Hattie Pearson and that her outfit was courtesy of Boohoo while accessories were from Rock n Rose.

The photos have attracted more than 25,800 likes and upwards of 140 comments within six hours of being posted. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Allen with compliments, praising her body, outfit and natural beauty.

“Your just [fire emoji] wow your body insane,” one user raved.

“If this isn’t motivation for the gym tonight I don’t know what is,” replied another user.

“That’s one way to brighten up a Monday afternoon,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Where is that top from [heart-eyes emoji] and you are unreal,” added a fourth fan.

Last week, she posted an image of herself sporting a two-piece bathing suit in a light pink color that contrasted with her deep tan skin, as The Inquisitr has noted. She was in a three-quarter stance while posing in what looked to be a shower. Allen lifted the front leg as she rubbed body wash on her thigh, noting in the caption that her post was an ad for the new line from Skinny Dip London and Imperial London UK.