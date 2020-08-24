Gabrielle Union Slays In A Blue Bikini & Plays In The Water With Her ‘Ride Or Die’

Gabrielle Union was in a playful mood over the weekend and she shared some of the fun moments via Instagram. The trio of Sunday afternoon snaps showed her with her “Ride or Die” hitting the pool and fans could not stop gushing over this post.

For this afternoon in the water, Gabrielle wore a gorgeous blue bikini from the Velvet Sphynx brand. She chose their “Garth” ensemble in their stunning “Forget Me Not” color and she rocked it.

The wide straps on both pieces hugged her curves and the plunging neckline revealed a hint of cleavage. Gabrielle’s rock-hard abs were on full display with this ensemble, as were her muscular arms. Everybody seemed to agree that her phenomenally fit physique looked fabulous from every angle.

Gabrielle added a straw hat to cover her hair and she rocked some newly-installed long box-braid extensions. For a while, she had embraced her short, natural hair. Now, she’s back to long tresses again and they tumbled down her back as she played with her adorable daughter throughout this series of photos.

While fans might assume that she was referencing her husband Dwyane Wade as her ride or die, that wasn’t the case. Rather, it was her daughter Kaavia. Gabrielle and the nearly 2-year-old toddler were all smiles as they splashed around together.

“Gorgeous girls!! Wonderful spot too! Wow,” a fan praised.

Kaavia has developed something of a reputation for having a fair amount of sass, earning the nickname “Shady Baby.” She can give attitude just as well as both of her parents and she knows how to steal the show during a photoshoot.

“Whattttttt!! Shady baby actually smiling and not mean mugging,” teased one person.

There was no sassy attitude this time though. Kaavia grinned in both of the first two photos that Gabrielle shared, enjoying the playdate while wearing an adorable blue bathing suit. In the third photo, she had a more serious expression on her face while she sat on her mom’s back and swung Gabrielle’s hat around.

Gabrielle’s post was liked more than 210,000 times and more than 700 people also commented on it. As incredible as the hot mom looked in her two-piece, it appeared that her little girl may have stolen the show here once again.

“I LOVE her! She’s a force and a mood!” a fan noted.

“Those two smiles — priceless,” someone else said.

As fierce as Gabrielle and her daughter can look when they are posing for snapshots, these more spontaneous, casual shots seemed to really hit the mark with her 16.4 million followers.