Cindy Prado Flaunts Flawless Figure In Soaking Wet Bikini

Miami-based model Cindy Prado sent temperatures soaring on Monday with her latest Instagram update. Her post included several snapshots that featured her looking smoking hot wearing a wet bikini while striking sexy poses on the beach.

The 28-year-old — who boasts 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app — wore a white bikini for the photo shoot. The skimpy number featured triangle cups that showcased her cleavage. The bottoms were low-cut with thin straps pulled high on her hips. For accessories, she wore a gold bangle bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. Her long nails were painted with a pale polish.

Cindy’s post included four pictures. She posed in the water with the ocean behind her. Her body and the ends of her hair were wet, giving the snaps an extra dose of sex appeal.

The photos were similar in that they captured her from the front. They were cropped around her knees, showing off most of her fit physique.

In the first picture of the collection, the lens captured Cindy as she strolled on the beach with her hand near her forehead. Her wet skin glistened in the sunlight as she looked down. The pose showed off her ample chest and curvy hips.

The second photo captured Cindy from a slight side angle as she looked over her shoulder behind her. Taken at a close angle, it highlighted the water on her smooth skin while also calling attention to her flat abs.

Cindy showcased her toned thighs in the third shot. She held one hand near her shoulder while she posed with one leg slightly forward, emphasizing her shapely pins.

The popular influencer struck a sexy pose in the last picture. She held her hands in her hair while she arched her back, flaunting her chest as well as her hips and thighs.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji left in the comments section, Cindy’s fans approved of the update.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one comment read.

“you just took my breath away,” quipped a second admirer.

“This… is why people love Miami,” joked a third Instagram user.

“The stuff that dreams are made of. incredibly hot,” wrote a fourth follower.

Cindy has a keen sense of style and she likes to showcase it — along with her fabulous figure — on Instagram.

Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking chic while she went braless under a sexy crop top that she paired with a matching miniskirt.