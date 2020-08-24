Laurence Bédard Strikes Sexy Pose In White Corset Lingerie

Laurence Bédard helped her 2.8 million Instagram followers start their week off on the right foot with a new upload she shared on Monday, August 24. The Canadian bombshell posted a sweltering snapshot of herself sporting a sexy lingerie set that highlighted her incredible figure.

For the shot, Bédard struck a sexy pose by leaning back on a light gray couch. Her legs were pressed together and bent, helping her arch her back deeply in a way that accentuated her curves. She took both arms above her head, resting her hands on the arm of the couch. She looked at the camera from underneath the crook of her elbow, shooting a mysterious gaze at the onlooker.

Bédard rocked a white two-piece lingerie set that contrasted with her many tattoos. The bra had a study design that resembled the top part of a corset. It had cut-outs throughout the bodice, exposing a bit of her skin on her chest. A thin string zigzagged across the front, tying into a bow that dangled onto her stomach. An elaborate, multi-strap neck piece added extra detailing to the set.

Bédard’s matching bottoms had the same crisscrossing effects along the sides, in addition to a couple of solid straps that she wore pulled up high on her hips.

According to the tag, the picture was courtesy of Donat Photography.

The post was an immediate hit with her followers. In under an hour, it has garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 130 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Bédard and to praise her beauty and style.

“Triple H…… Heavenly Hypnotic Hottie,” one of her fans chimed in.

“There are no words to describe your beauty,” replied another user.

“Why are you so beautiful. I wish I could forget you, but I can’t. I miss you and I dream for you. You are a incredible beautiful,” a third fan raved.

“Beautiful woman. I love your tattoos ma’am. I always see yours pics. You are so cute in your lingerie Mama,” added a fourth admirer.

Bédard often stuns her fans with photos that showcase her body and sex appeal. On Saturday, she uploaded an image of herself clad in a bright orange bodysuit made from mesh, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The suit featured solid parts over the chest and groin area, which censor the garment and the photo. In had a zipper along the front, which Bédard wore nearly entirely unzipped, putting quite a lot of her ample cleavage on display.