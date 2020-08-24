Julianne Hough Shows Off Abs In Tie-Dye Bikini From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Line

Julianne described her look as having 'water vibes.'

Julianne Hough transformed into an unofficial Sports Illustrated swimsuit model for the sizzling Instagram update that she shared on Monday. The former Dancing with the Stars pro looked red-hot as she confidently rocked a bikini in cool colors and snapped an alluring mirror selfie.

According to the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Instagram page, Julianne, 32, wore a design from the publication’s own swimwear line, which was created in collaboration with Venus. Her bathing suit featured a tie-dye print that appeared to be inspired by the sea. It was various shades of bright blues and vivid greens that were striking against her tan skin. Her top had double straps between its tiny triangle cups and gold hardware on its halter ties. The skimpy garment showcased the dancer’s toned chest and perky cleavage.

Julianne’s matching bottoms had extra-wide ruched sides that accentuated her shapely hips. The stretchy side pieces were connected to a smooth front panel. The garment’s waist dipped down in a V that put Julianne’s washboard abs on full display, while the elongating high-cut leg perfectly highlighted her athletic thighs. She accessorized her eye-catching two-piece with a crystal pendant necklace. Her hair was parted down the center and French braided on the sides. The plaiting appeared to continue in the back.

Julianne posed with one leg crossed in front of the other, which gave her athletic body more of an hourglass shape. She held up her phone to take her selfie, and she teasingly tugged on one side of her bottoms with her free hand. She slightly tilted her chin up in a confident manner and gave the camera a small close-lipped smile as she took her photo.

Julianne was indoors, and she posed in front of what appeared to be the side of a brick fireplace that doubled as a room divider. Her geotag indicated that her photo was taken in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The bikini selfie has amassed over 90,000 likes since it went live on Julianne’s feed. Fans of the former America’s Got Talent judge also took to the comments section to let her know that her sexy snapshot was a winner.

“That colour looks amazing on you! And you look stunning as always,” read one admirer’s message.

“Looking so strong,” another person wrote.

“Flawless. Stunningly beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Your body is perfection!!!!” gushed a fourth commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Julianne’s Instagram followers thought that they spotted a baby bump in one of her recent photos. However, her stomach was clearly flat as a pancake and toned to perfection in her latest social media snap.