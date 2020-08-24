Saffron Barker Poses In Low-Cut Crop Top & Tiny Shorts From Her New Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant released a new clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and continues to model the items from the collection.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut crop top that featured polka dots of the same color all over. The semi-sheer garment had long sleeves and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted shorts that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Barker completed the outfit with black-and-white sandals that showcased her feet. She styled her long blond hair in a bun but left the front down to frame out her face. Barker accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant and a couple of bracelets.

For her most recent upload, the online sensation was snapped from head-to-toe on a large staircase in front of a black door. Barker raised one hand to the large white wall next to her and stretched the other out beside her. She looked down to her right and gave fans an eyeful of her side profile. Barker had a subtle smile on her face while resting her right foot on tiptoes.

For her caption, she announced that her latest range is live via the In The Style app. The collection is made up of her previous best-selling items in new prints and colors.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 25,200 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“So proud of you Saff! Your collection is beautiful and I love you so much!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I’m so happy that you’ve got another collection, so proud of you,” another person shared.

“Absolutely buzzing, I’ve got my hands on that dress it looks amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“This is gorgeous, fallen in love and managed to get the two co-ords pieces!. Might see if I can nab the balloon sleeved playsuit before it sells in my size,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut playsuit with a multicolored pattern all over with lace-up black wedge shoes that gave her some extra height. Barker sported her long wavy blond hair up in a ponytail and decorated her short nails with a coat of red polish.