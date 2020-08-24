Vegan Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Puts On Leggy Display In Flirty Short Dress

Vegan model Anais Zanotti showed off her incredible physique in her latest Instagram post. She looked ultra-feminine in a flirty floral dress that showed off her ample cleavage and spectacular thighs as she posed in an outdoor location.

According to Anais’ geotag, she took to Matheson Hammock Park for the spectacular photos. In her caption, she shared her best practices that kept her on track for the week as well as some personal info.

The model stated that she reflected on her past week and then wrote down the things that she did well, as well as the things she could have one better. In analyzing the info, Anais found that she could be more productive in the week to come. She shared that one of her personal weaknesses was time management and that she needed a to-do list to stay on top of her goals.

Anais wore a funky mini-dress that flaunted her voluptuous curves. The sleeveless robe had flouncy sleeves that hugged her broad shoulders and a plunging neckline that drew attention to her generous cleavage.

The garment skimmed her tiny waist, emphasizing her hourglass curves. It then flared out at the top of her thighs allowing her to put on a rather leggy display. The dress had several layers of flirty ruffles that put her trim, muscular thighs on center stage.

The fitness maven accessorized with a pair of dark aviator shades and painted her nails a bright shade of blue. She styled her hair in an off-center parting and allowed her brown tresses to tumble down her shoulder and back.

In the first photo, Anais rocked her sunglasses as she strolled on a path away from the marina. Behind her, the palm trees stood sentry at the edge of the ocean.

Anais looked directly at the camera for the second snap. She placed one hand on her waist while tugging the end of her outfit with the other. She tilted her face to the side and pursed her lips provocatively.

The social media star’s fans loved the photographs and inundated her with likes, comments, and emoji.

“That’s one fierce lady,” one fan enthused.

“Yes and you always are crushing it all the time! I do the same and always make list,” another raved. They also inserted many emoji in the comment.

A third Instagrammer also paid Anais a compliment.

“Love you in that summer dress, boo” they gushed.

Anais has a growing fan base of over 525,000 admirers. This particular offering proved to be quite popular as it has already amassed over 4,000 likes and close to 200 comments since it went live.