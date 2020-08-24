‘Dancing with The Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Reveals The Sweet Way He Gets His Baby Boy To Fall Asleep

The pro dancer foxtrots his son to sleep.

Artem Chigvintsev has an adorable trick for getting his newborn son to fall asleep.

In a new interview, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella earlier this month, revealed that he uses some of his favorite dance moves to sway his son into a deep slumber.

“When he has those moments of crying, I grab him in my hands, do a foxtrot around the room, and he’s just sound asleep afterwards,” Artem said on Good Morning America, per Wonderwall.

Artem and Nikki have not yet shared the name of their bundle of joy, but the Russan-American dancer admitted that they are “obsessed” with their little one.

“I just didn’t know that I could have so much love to give,” he said. “He literally owns us.”

The choreographer admitted that he gets very little sleep these days because Baby Boy Chigvintsev tends to wake up throughout the night. But he gave his fiancee a “10” for how she is handling the constant wake up calls.

“It’s been kind of challenging because he’s been waking up every hour and a half, and I really feel bad for Nicole because he’s a really good eater [and she’s nursing]. He’s been on it,” Artem added.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Artem and Nikki announced the arrival of their newborn on Instagram earlier this month with a snapshot of his tiny hand. The Total Bellas star gave birth to the couple’s first child just one day before her twin sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan also welcomed a baby boy.

Artem has recently announced a surprise 15th professional dancer on the upcoming 29th season of Dancing with the Stars and he has already vowed to dedicate this season to his son.

The new father also said he had been working out every day to get back into his “dancing shape.” While some of his recent dance moves may have been limited to those nursery foxtrots, Artem promised to be “top notch” by the time DWTS premieres in mid-September.

Unlike some of the other pros, Artem won’t have to quarantine away from fiancée and baby during the show’s run – which means he can foxtrot away all night with his little boy if needed. Only DWTS pros who are married to another competing pro will be required to live apart for the duration of the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new rule will help reduce the possibility of two dancers and their celebrity partners being eliminated at once should someone get sick.