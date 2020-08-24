‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Willow Discovers Wiley’s Missing & Michael Has Questions For Monica

General Hospital spoilers for Monday detail that Michael and Willow will be stunned beyond words when they discover that Wiley is missing from the Quartermaine mansion. The little boy was left in his great-grandmother’s care and Nelle wasted no time in taking advantage of that opportunity. Julian drugged Monica and met up with his wife at the pier and soon all of the toddler’s loved ones will learn he’s missing.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Willow will make a horrifying discovery. Given what went down during the episode that aired last Friday, there is no doubt that this discovery is about Wiley.

Willow and Michael took advantage of Monica’s willingness to stay home with the little guy so the could attend the Nurses Ball together. The two were ready to celebrate a bit, having won sole custody of Wiley against Nelle in court.

Unfortunately, they seemingly didn’t consider Nelle’s history of making extreme moves when it came to her determination to control this situation. It could be that they let their guard down since Nelle was at the Nurses Ball too. Sadly, General Hospital teasers reveal that this is now coming back to bite them.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

A sneak peek shared by ABC showed some of how this plays out during the August 24 show. Michael will question his grandmother, trying to sort through what happened. Before they can make much progress, General Hospital teasers reveal that Willow will come in and tell them that Wiley’s not in his room.

Initially, Willow will speculate that Wiley must have managed to get out of his crib on his own. Michael will suggest that they begin searching the house for the toddler, noting that there are a lot of rooms there. Before they can begin, however, Michael will spot a cloth on the floor in a corner of the room.

Michael will sniff the cloth and realize it’s soaked in a chemical of some kind, and he’ll ask Monica what it is. She’ll take a whiff as well and immediately recognize it as chloroform. Of course, this is the cloth that Julian used to knock her out before taking the little boy.

Nobody there will need to hear anything more to realize that Wiley did not simply climb out of his crib and hide somewhere in the mansion. General Hospital spoilers share that Michael will turn to look at Willow and they exchange a knowing, concerned glance.

There is little doubt that the two will quickly consider that Nelle must have managed to kidnap Wiley. What they surely will not realize, however, is that Julian was involved. While he did take Wiley, General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s show reveal that he won’t necessarily cooperate with Nelle’s demands that he hand the little boy over to her.

It’ll be all hands on deck this week as this proceeds. General Hospital fans will watch as Sonny gets involved and there is no doubt that Nelle will be facing major obstacles as she tries to pull all of this off.