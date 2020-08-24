Maria Sharapova Rocks A Floral-Print Bikini In Hot New Instagram Share

Maria Sharapova flaunted her killer curves while clad in a floral-print bikini. The sizzling shot was added to her Instagram page this past Monday and it added some serious heat to her already scorching feed.

The photo captured the tennis star posed on a wooden bench in the middle of a gorgeous, outdoor space. The area was surrounded by rocks on all sides and a few green mountains could be seen in the distance. In front of Sharapova was a wooden hut that was situated on top of a deck. Sharapova posed in front of a swimming hole and in the caption of her photo, she asked fans for suggestions of water creeks or waterfalls to visit.

Sharapova appeared to have just taken a dip in the water and she wore her long, blond tresses down and wet. Her hair was styled with a side part and her locks fell messily over her shoulders and back. She opted for a sexy bikini that showed off her bombshell body. On her upper-half, the social media star wore a floral-print bikini that boasted a black base and purple and white flowers. It had thick straps that were worn over her tanned arms and shoulders and teased a glimpse of her back.

The bottom of the suit boasted the same vibrant fabric and it was tight on her body. She covered up the sides with her arms but a piece of the front was visible in the shot and it rode low on her trim tummy. Sharapova spread her legs slightly for the camera while flaunting her muscular thighs and quads. She kept her accessories simple and wore a black watch on her wrist in addition to a hair tie.

As of this writing, the image has only been live on Sharapova’s page for a few minutes but it’s caught the eye of many of her 4 million-plus fans. The post has been double-tapped over 53,000 times and more than 500 Instagrammers have flocked to the comments section to show their approval for the skin-baring post. Several Instagrammers raved over Sharapova’s body while a few more commented with suggestions on where she should visit.

“Come back to Italy and our beautiful seaside. We would love to welcome you,” one follower commented with the addition of a heart-eye emoji.

“I love you so sexy, from lraq,” a second social media user added.

“Ur so beautiful Maria!!!! Luv u so much!!” a third fan raved alongside a few swimsuit emoji.

“You are beautiful queen,” one more chimed in.