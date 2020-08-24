Andrew Pollack: Who Is The Activist Speaking At The 2020 RNC?

Andrew Pollack gained national attention following his activism in response to the death of his daughter Meadow during the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. His efforts helped ensure the passing of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act — which tightened gun control laws in the state — and has opened the door to meetings with President Donald Trump as well as other politicians.

Pollack will speak at the Republican National Convention on Monday, where he will back the incumbent as the candidate he feels is best suited to keep schools safe. The activist also credits Trump for removing Obama-era policies he believes allowed for the tragedy to happen, per Fox News.

“I’m honored to be able to speak at [the RNC] and give my very important message that teachers and students would be a lot safer with President Trump for another four years. President Trump rescinded [restorative justice programs] in his school safety commission. And that meant the world to me, rescinding those policies. And if Biden gets elected in his unity platform, he’s promising to force them into the public schools again,” Pollack said during an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday.

Pollack Became A Major Advocate For Gun Reform Following The Parkland Shooting

Following the shooting on February 18, 2018, which saw his 18-year-old daughter among the 17 people whose lives were tragically cut short, Pollack was among other parents who advocated for Florida to take a stronger stand against firearm violence. Within a month, the Florida legislature passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which brought in more resource officers and improved security in schools. It also extended age and waiting-period limits on shotgun and rifle purchases among other changes, as reported by Politico.

While the bill did not ban assault weapons such as the one used in Parkland, the bill did achieve control measures that previously seemed unlikely in a state legislature that leans toward gun rights. Pollack was one of the parents in the state capitol in Tallahassee to encourage the bill’s passing.

“If anyone’s voting against, they have a different agenda than what their community has, which is protecting our kids and making them safe. Whoever’s voting no, doesn’t have the interests of the kids in the community as their best interest,” he told the media while awaiting the vote.

Pollack Is A Strong Supporter Of The Second Amendment

While some have advocated for stricter firearm control regulations in response to the shooting, Pollack actually cites it as the spark for his gun rights advocacy, as reported by The Washington Times.

“I was never such a pro-Second Amendment type of guy until this happened to my daughter and I saw how she became such a victim on that third floor and no one came in to help her,” Pollack said during an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

He started the Meadow’s Movement organization, which advocates for more federal funding for school security. He strongly opposes restorative justice efforts such as Broward County’s PROMISE program, an effort to decrease student arrests for some offenses by offering alternatives for rehabilitation and avoiding the criminal justice system.

In 2019, he released Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies that Created the Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students. The book included notes from the shooter’s teachers and therapist that pointed to red flags before the tragedy, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.