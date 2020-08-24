‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Shauna Feels Uncomfortable With Quinn’s Latest Stunt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 25 reveal that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) is uncomfortable with her bestie’s latest stunt. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will have a hard time justifying her actions to her best friend, per The TV Guide.

Shauna Wants To Throw The Towel In

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) visits Shauna and Quinn at the Forrester mansion. She lets them know that their scheme did not work and that her husband is coming back to her. Despite Shauna and Ridge getting married in Las Vegas, the dressmaker still loves her. He wants to annul their marriage so that he can spend the rest of his life with his former wife.

Brooke’s gloating sends Quinn over the edge. As seen in the promo below, she issues a threat.

“You don’t know the meaning of the word ‘fight’ until you tangle with me,” Quinn spews.

Later, Shauna feels ready to throw in the towel. She doesn’t want to fight for a man who doesn’t want to be with her. Ridge obviously still has feelings for his ex-wife and she feels guilty for interfering in their marriage in the first place.

However, Quinn will quiet her friend with shocking news of her own.

Quinn’s Plot

The jewelry designer will share that she anticipated Ridge and Brooke getting back together. So, she threw a spanner in the works. She visited Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and urged him to speak to Brooke now that she’s a single woman. She convinced the media mogul that he has nothing to lose and that his ex-wife would be open to a relationship with him.

Shauna will be aghast as she realizes that Quinn wants to break “Bridge” up again. She knows how much the dressmaker detests Bill and that he goes a little crazy when the businessman is around Brooke. She doesn’t want to cause any more trouble for the man she genuinely loves.

However, Quinn will inform her bestie that she has a score to settle. Brooke deserves everything coming her way because she has played Ridge for a fool on several occasions. She also has a personal vendetta against Brooke because of her past history with her. B&B fans will remember how she tried to dethrone Quinn as the Forrester matriarch when she tried to convince Eric Forrester (John McCook) to divorce her.

“Brooke made an enemy out of me and that’s why she’s got to go,” the jewelry designer announces.

Shauna realizes that she needs to let go of the situation and hope that the dice rolls in her favor.