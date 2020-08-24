Katy Perry’s Record-Breaking Pop Masterpiece ‘Teenage Dream’ Turns 10

10 years ago today, pop singer Katy Perry released her second studio album, Teenage Dream, which would become one of the most-successful records of the last decade.

The hashtag “TeenageDream10” became a trending topic on Twitter after Perry’s fans, also known as “Katy Kats,” took to the social media platform to honor the LP.

“10 whole years since pop culture history was made with this iconic album and era.. a moment most pleasing to me. ‘Circle The Drain’ still remains my all time fav!!! @katyperry #TeenageDream10,” one user wrote.

“Happy 10th anniversary to the album of my childhood and teenage years. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream gave us so many hits and became one of the greatest albums in history. It wasn’t just an era, it’s the Pop Bible,” another shared.

“Happy Bday Teenage Dream. Your fave wishes to have an album like this #TeenageDream10,” remarked a third fan.

“They don’t make albums like this anymore #TeenageDream10,” a fourth account tweeted.

Two hours ago, Perry herself took to Instagram to share a video that played “Firework” over the top of clips from the music videos that were from the era. In the second attachment, she boasted the huge certifications the songs and album have gone on to achieve.

The record’s lead single, “California Gurls,” featured Snoop Dogg and peaked at No. 1. However, the chart-topping songs didn’t stop there. “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.” featuring Kanye West, and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” featuring Missy Elliott also reached the top spot and helped Perry cement herself as one of pop music’s biggest names.

According to Stereogum, Teenage Dream is the second album in history to rack up five No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard 100. The only other LP to hold this record is Thriller by the late Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop.

Perry promoted Teenage Dream with a world tour, “California Dreams,” which was documented in a 3D Movie, Katy Perry: Part of Me, which was released in 2012, per IMDb.

Since the album’s anniversary, Perry also became a trending topic on iTunes.

The “Waking Up In Vegas” hitmaker will be treating her loyal fans to a new album, Smile, on Friday, August 28. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the LP was supposed to be released earlier this month. However, she was forced to postpone the release due to “unavoidable production delays.”

Perry has been promoting the upcoming project on social media by modeling the new merchandise while heavily pregnant with her first child.