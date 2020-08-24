Ariel Winter Flaunts Killer Curves In Red Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up In Laguna Beach

Ariel Winter showed off her incredible figure while tanning at the beach with her boyfriend, Luke Benward, and some friends. The photos were snapped by the paparazzi this past Sunday, and they were shared by The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the pair had some fun in the sun in Laguna Beach, California, which has become a popular hangout spot for celebrities. Winter could be seen soaking up some rays and enjoying a relaxing time at the beach while alternating her time packing on the PDA with her man. Photos were snapped from all angles, ensuring that readers were treated to a view of Winter’s entire figure.

She opted for a bright red bikini that popped perfectly against her fair skin. The top had a bralette-style cut with a straight neckline that flaunted a tease of the Modern Family star’s ample bust. It had thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders while a few tattoos on her wrists were able to be seen. The actress’s bottoms were just as hot and boasted the same sexy red color as her top.

The suit could be seen underneath her cover-up. In one photo, she flaunted her slender legs and pert derriere while revealing the thong-style cut.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

She covered up with a sheer dress that revealed her swimsuit underneath. The piece had a neckline that sat a little lower than her swimsuit top while the body of the garment was tight on her midsection, which showcased her hourglass curves. Thanks to the short length of the piece, Winter’s toned legs were on full display. The garment was decorated with red and pink tie-dye, which matched the color of her bikini and nail polish. The back of the piece crisscrossed, and her toned arms and shoulders were in plain sight.

Some of the images captured Winter practicing safe social distancing measures and wearing a black face mask. She wore a pair of two-toned shades that were rimmed with gold on her head. Winter pulled back her long, blond locks in a high ponytail and her hair sat messily on her head.

Benward was also dressed perfectly for the beachside outing and wore multicolored swim trunks and a button-up shirt that boasted a tropical pattern. He also rocked a pair of sunglasses and added a white trucker cap to complete his look. One of the photographs showed him giving Winter a back massage while his camo-print face mask was worn on his wrist.

This was not the first time in recent weeks that she showed off her figure. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that she enjoyed a dip with her dogs while clad in a pink bikini.