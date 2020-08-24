Camila Coelho Rocks A Tiny Yellow Bikini During A Game Of Beach Volleyball

Camila Coelho enjoyed some R&R on the beach this weekend, where she hung out with friends and played a fun game of volleyball. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a new post from her day in the sun that has quickly captivated the attention of her devoted fans.

The upload included two photos and a short video clip that were taken during the friendly game, which Camila noted in the caption of the post was a form of therapy for her. She was seen standing by the edge of the net in the duo of images as the golden sun spilled over her, illuminating her flawless figure. She held the white-and-yellow volleyball in her hands in the first photo, while the second saw her with her arms outstretched after bumping the ball high up into the air. The final slide included a short video clip of the 32-year-old and her pals volleying the ball back-and-forth over the net, and ending with Camila’s team earning a point.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Camila’s certainly did not disappoint. The Brazilian bombshell opted for a skimpy bikini for her time in the sand, one that did nothing but favors for her endless curves.

Camila stunned as she showcased her skills and endless curves in the shiny yellow two-piece that popped against her gorgeous summer glow. The swimwear included a classic triangle-style cups with tiny cups and a plunging neckline that left her cleavage and bronzed decolletage well on display. Its thick band wrapped tightly around the star’s ribcage to highlight her slender frame, while its thin shoulder straps offered a peek at her toned arms.

Camila’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off the influencer’s hips and sculpted thighs, while its cheeky style teased a glimpse at her pert derriere. The number also featured a thin waistband that sat at an angle along her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

The beauty tied her brunette locks in a sleek low bun to keep them from falling in front of her face, and wore a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses for some relief from the bright sun. She also accessorized with a necklace made of cowrie shells that gave her ensemble even more of a tropical vibe.

The upload proved to be a smash hit with Camila’s 8.8 million followers, many of whom rushed to the comments section to gush over the social media star.

“It’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” one person wrote.

“That body is GOALS,” declared another fan.

“Just incredible,” a third follower quipped.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 175,000 likes within 19 hours of going live.