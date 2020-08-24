Corrie Yee Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Revealing Bikini

Model Corrie Yee kicked off the week with a sizzling set of snapshots that featured her flaunting her bikini body. Her latest Instagram update captured her wearing an orange two-piece swimsuit that looked like it was made for her fabulous figure.

Corrie’s bathing suit top had narrow, triangle cups that put most of her voluptuous chest on display. The strap went around her neck and featured knots at the tops of the cups, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms were equally skimpy with a low-rise front and thin straps that sat low on her hips. They also had knots on the front. A small tattoo on her lower abdomen peeked from behind one of the straps.

The popular influencer’s only accessory was a ring on her index finger. She also sported a pale white polish on her nails. Her long, thick hair was straightened and she wore it down.

Corrie’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her flaunting her smoking-hot body. She was at a tropical locale that included palm trees, lush foliage and a beach.

In the first photo, Corrie stood facing the camera. With one hip cocked to the side, she put her curvy hips on display. The pose also showed off her hourglass shape as well as her ample chest. She gave the camera a pout while her long, dark hair blew in the wind.

Corrie turned up the heat in the second snapshot, which featured her on the beach. She sat on her feet with her legs slightly spread. She held her hair in one hand while she rested her other hand on her knee. She gazed at the lens with a seductive expression on her face with her lips parted. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

Dozens of Corrie’s followers approved of the titillating pictures.

“You always look so amazing and absolutely gorgeous your beauty is beyond words,” gushed one fan.

“Aren’t u just one of the most beautiful women in the world right now!” a second admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman just awesome,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“So incredibly gorgeous,” echoed a fourth fan.

Corrie has given her online audience plenty of content to get excited about this summer. Most of her shots show her scantily clad in barely-there bikinis. While her content might not appeal to everyone, she seems to know what her one million followers like to see.

Earlier in the month, she shared an update that saw her going braless under an open robe while wearing a pair of bikini panties.