‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald’s Rep Explains Why Her TV Wedding To Romain Bonnet Was The Real Deal

Fans of the Netflix reality show were shocked to find out that the 'newlyweds' had really been married for nearly two years when they exchanged vows on TV.

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were have addressed reports that they were already legally married for months before they started shooting the Netflix reality show in 2018.

After a copy of the reality TV lovebirds’ marriage license and certificate of marriage was obtained by TMZ, fans were stunned to find out that they tied the knot on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura Courthouse nearly two years before exchanging vows in the TV ceremony that was filmed for Selling Sunset in October 2019.

In a statement to People, Mary’s rep explained that the couple had a “civil union” months before filming for the first season began.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term. In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

Mary previously described her intimate, French-themed ceremony in front of 60 family members and friends as her “dream” day.

Selling Sunset fans were thrown through a loop by the pair’s real wedding date. During the first season, Mary referred to Romain as her boyfriend, and viewers witnessed him propose to her. The second season of the Netflix series focused on Mary planning for her nuptials with no hint that she was already legally married.

As news about her original marital date made headlines over the weekend, Mary posted a photo to Instagram which showed that her marriage is as happy as ever. In the photo, which can be seen below, Mary sat on Romain’s lap as they cruised on a boat with her co-stars and real estate colleagues, Heather Rae Young and Jason Oppenheim. The four friends were all smiles as they enjoyed a beautiful day on the water with red Solo cups nearby.

But in the comments section to the post, fans questioned Mary and Romain’s marital storyline.

After one commenter asked if the couple would be talking about the story about their real wedding date, others chimed in to express disappointment that things weren’t exactly as they seemed on the TV series.

“I totally feel duped,” one fan wrote. “I hope Mary and Romain address it.”

“I’m disappointed as I believe the show is more staged than reality,” another added.

“Are you guys really realtors or just actors??” a third fan wanted to know.