‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Shows Off Large Baby Bump: ‘Only Wearing Muumuus For The Foreseeable Future’

The Kitchen star Katie Lee showed off her large baby bump in a new Instagram share. She noted in the caption that muumuus would be her outfit of choice as she navigates the last month of her pregnancy.

Katie looked lovely in the pic. She wore a stunning and colorful long-sleeved dress. The garment featured a multitude of hues including white, red, peach, green, and yellow. It featured bell sleeves and a loose fit, giving her ever-expanding belly room to grow as she awaits her due date.

The dress also had a daring side slit, allowing a peek of Katie’s legs.

Katie stood with her left side to the camera. Her left hand cradled her belly, while her right was brought up behind her neck. She left her dark hair loose and parted in the middle, falling casually over her shoulders and down her back.

To shield her eyes from the sun, Katie wore oversized sunglasses on her face.

Behind the Food Network celebrity was a lush garden in bloom.

She posed in what appeared to be a large backyard with green grass. A walkway with red paver bricks was seen. Beyond the television star was a wall of hedges, likely a way to add privacy at the couple’s coastal Long Island home. To the right of the image, a large hydrangea plant was in bloom.

The image was liked over 63,000 times by the TV star’s 794,000 followers.

Katie and her husband, Ryan Biegel, will welcome their first child, a daughter, this September. They have spent the last few months enjoying the summer sun and warm weather at their home, as evidenced by Katie’s regular Instagram shares where she has been seen taking morning walks, paddleboarding, and grilling outdoors. The couple shares their home with a rescue dog, a Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix named Gus.

Fans of the television personality loved her chic pregnancy style.

“You look so stunning, I love this outfit. So classy,” remarked one follower.

“Once I hit 37 weeks last July, pants were no longer an option. You look gorgeous,” revealed a second user.

“You look fabulous…I’m sure you’re due soon so enjoy the end of your pregnancy..nothing like it,” explained a third Instagram fan.

“At least they are cute muumuus. You look darling and you make a mummuu look like nothing I have ever seen before,” said a fourth social media follower of the celebrity’s overall style.