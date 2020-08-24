‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Adam Explodes After Remembering

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 24 through 28 tease big revelations for Adam that could cause problems with Chelsea. Devon ends up coming to a conclusion about Amanda, and so does Elena. Victoria and Billy move forward with co-parenting, but Lily wonders if her business partner works enough. Phyllis has some success, while Summer makes a surprising choice. Finally, Traci starts a new chapter.

Adam (Mark Grossman) heads into dangerous territory with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam finally begins to have some memories, and it agitates him. In the middle of a session, an angry Adam runs out and leaves Genoa City altogether, which leaves Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) worried about him. Eventually, Victor (Eric Braeden) crosses a line to help Adam, and the consequences could be far-reaching. Chelsea also takes some extreme steps to find her man, and she ends up walking in on Adam and Sharon in Kansas. Chelsea’s discovery leaves her stunned. Finally, Victor also gives Nick (Joshua Morrow) a warning. The Mustache his adamant that the Newman family support Adam.

Devon (Bryton James) questions Nate’s (Sean Dominic) relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Devon has such a lovely thing going with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and he wants to ensure that Nate is building toward the same thing with the woman who looks like his late wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan). By the way, Devon declares he’s no longer bothered by Amanda looking like Hilary. As the week progresses, Amanda and Elena find common ground as they begin to move to a new phase of their friendship.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) come together over a crisis. Their daughter Katie gets stung by a bee, and they rush to be by her side while Nate treats her for the allergic reaction. Amid their discussion of Katie, Victoria realizes that Billy is a good father, and she decides to stop holding onto her anger at him. Although he shares a good moment with his ex, Billy ends up clashing with Lily (Christel Khalil) later in the week because she questions his work ethic.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets help from Nick to put a plan in motion. She gathers the cream of Genoa City’s female society to come to enjoy a special event she created based on each woman. Things go well with her new offerings at the hotel, and Phyllis smells success.

During a romantic picnic, Summer (Hunter King) reaches a surprising decision regarding her happiness with Kyle (Michael Mealor). She realizes that she could be happier, and what she tells Kyle shocks him. Later, Kyle shared a charged moment with Lola (Sasha Calle) as the couple’s divorce becomes a reality. Finally, Lola tests Theo (Tyler Johnson). She’s been clear that she has no plans of having her heart played with again.

Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) starts a new chapter in her life. She’s spent a lot of time taking care of Dina (Marla Adams) and writing books in the past couple of years, and it is time for her to do something new.