Melissa Riso Showcases Rock-Hard Abs While Vacationing In Cabo San Lucas

Melissa Riso has been enjoying her recent trip to Mexico, and luckily for fans, she has been sharing the photos to prove it. The social media influencer took to her page this past Sunday to show off her rock-hard figure while clad in a two-piece set.

The sizzling shot captured the model posed in the center of the frame while a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Cabo San Lucas. Riso posed with a water feature lined with vintage tiles at her back. The rest of the wall was made of stone, and it gave the photo a rustic feel. Riso was all smiles for the photo op as she kicked one leg out to the side and kept the opposite leg straight. The model draped one arm on her thigh and tipped the brim of her hat with her right hand.

She opted for a two-piece set that showed off her incredible body. On her upper half, Riso sported a white bandeau top with a straight neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage. The sexy garment allowed her to show off her tanned arms and shoulders.

Keeping with the simple theme, Riso sported a pair of high-waisted shorts that boasted a black hue. The garment possessed a tight waistband that was snug on her midsection and helped accentuate her hourglass curves. The body of the shorts was baggy on her legs, but its daringly short length showed off her bronze stems in their entirety. Riso added a pair of sandals that showed off her fresh, white pedicure.

The model accessorized the outfit with a straw hat and a pair of oval shades. She wore her long, dark tresses down and straight, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders. Riso also matched the color of her manicure to the white on her toes, which helped accentuate her allover glow.

In the caption of the update, Riso gushed over her trip and revealed that she had the best time with her friends, noting that she has never laughed so much and woke up every day free of stress. Her audience has been quick to flood the post with praise, and it’s amassed over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

“Good for you Melissa! Stress free, smiling, great memories that’s the sweet life!” one follower gushed.

“So Cuteee, Amazing, Stunning, Hottie Sexy. Fantastic. Love you Sister,” a second fan added alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Nice skin & leg tone that’s exactly the beautiful tan that I want! You look sexy,” one more gushed.