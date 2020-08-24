Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Will Reportedly Become A Prince When Charles Is Crowned King

The royal title will be given to the boy to use upon the age of 18.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will reportedly become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, is officially crowned King of England, reported Express. The title will be his to use, whether or not he chooses to, upon his 18th birthday. This move will happen upon the Queen of England’s death or if the 94-year-old monarch steps down from the throne.

The paper noted that the little boy, who is seventh in line to the throne, will ascend up the chain of succession when Charles is crowned. He will automatically follow his Uncle Prince William and William’s children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Archie’s father comes in line just ahead of him to be a reigning royal.

This does not mean that at some point Archie would have the opportunity to be king. He also would come in behind any children his cousins had, which would move him further down the line. Like his cousins, Archie will also be subject to other royal rules, such as having to ask permission to marry, due to the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act.

Despite his parents’ desire for a life outside of the monarchy, Archie will still have an official title, even though his parents had forgone such upon his birth. Had they chosen a more traditional royal path, the infant would have likely been crowned the Earl of Dumbarton, reported Fox News.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

This is a stunning turn for the couple, who left their official duties as senior royals in early 2020 as a way to distance themselves from the constraints of the Windsors. They made a statement on Instagram where they revealed they planned to transition out of their duties as well as attempt to become finally independent of the monarchy.

The couple set up base in California, Meghan’s home state, and moved into a new home in Montecito.

Harry and the former Suits star chose to leave their official duties behind in order to allow their son the chance at what they felt was a more normal life, reported Us Weekly. This move was so that Archie would reportedly be allowed the chance to grow up without the media attention his mother and father received while they lived in England.

Since leaving the monarchy, the couple has spent their time together as a family enjoying Archie’s first year of life. They have remained sequestered in their California home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meghan and Harry are also reportedly in the process of launching their own charitable venture, the Archewell Foundation.