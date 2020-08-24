Diana Maux Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Orange Racy Top & White Thong

Diana Maux flaunted her amazing curves in her latest Instagram update. She sizzled in a two-piece outfit designed that titillated her 600,000 followers and had them racing to view the multi-slide post. She sparked a frenzy among her fans as they engaged with her on social media.

The model also posted a caption alongside the three images that she uploaded on her Instagram feed. She shared that health, kindness, happiness, and peace of mind are the real values in life. Her admirers seemed to resonate with her positive message and many responded to her words of wisdom as well as her smoking hot looks.

The Colombian-born brunette wore an off-the-shoulder peasant top that exposed her ample cleavage as well as her toned midsection. The bright orange garment had festive, long puffy sleeves that covered her arms but left her shoulders and décolletage bare. The sweetheart neckline emphasized Diana’s voluptuous cleavage as well as the fact that it didn’t appear as if she was wearing a bra.

Diana teamed the racy top with a white thong. The bottoms clung to her curvy hips and put her muscular thighs on display. Her toned abs and tiny waist underscored her enviable hourglass figure.

The fitness maven rocked a multi-strand necklace around her neck and a pair of large hoop earrings. Her hair was dripping wet and she slicked it back in an off-center part, allowing it to tumble down her back and shoulders.

The social media star took to the ocean for the latest shots. She posed on a rocky shoreline as waves crashed behind her.

In the first pic, the model spread her legs and put her manicured hands on her knees. She looked down and smiled.

The second photo showed a full body shot of Diana. She leaned to the side and raised her right knee while smiling mysteriously. In the background, the rock pools brimmed with frothy water.

The final offering showed a snap of Mark Manson’s bestseller “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck.”

Diana received plenty of feedback from her devotees. Many of them posted their thoughts in the comments section.

“You’re a goddess,” one fan enthused and followed the comment with a heart emoji.

“So beautiful my love! I couldn’t agree more,” another gushed.

A third Instagrammer posted their own life philosophy which tied in with Diana’s caption.

“Health is wealth & happiness is the main ingredient,” they said.

Diana’s offering was a hit among those who follow her. It has already accumulated more than 8,000 likes and over 300 comments since it went live.