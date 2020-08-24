Brit Manuela Flaunts Ample Assets In A Minuscule Blue Bikini In Steamy New Video

Brit Manuela treated her Instagram followers to another look at her incredible physique today, this time in video form. The model took to her account on Monday morning to share the steamy clip that captured her showing some serious skin in another minuscule bikini.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be in her house in the short clip, though noted in the caption of the upload that she had just come back from a day on the beach. She stood directly in front of the camera at the start of the video and unwrapped her dark tresses from the fluffy white towel she had them wrapped up in. They spilled messily over her shoulders, still damp from her time out in the water.

Brit flashed the camera a sweet smile before walking off, seemingly leaving the frame. Not more than five seconds later, however, she returned, this time to stick her tongue out at her audience in a cheeky manner. The clip ended with her walking off again, but not before shooting a peace sign and another teeth-baring grin to the camera.

The fitness trainer was still clad in her beachwear in the post, which was nothing more than a skimpy blue two-piece that left little to the imagination. She rocked a halter-style top with a plunging neckline and thins traps that showcased her toned arms. Its tiny triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob within eyesight.

Brit’s matching bikini bottoms were equally-as risque, however, her audience hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that exposed her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It also had a cheeky cut that allowed the model to show off her round booty in its entirety.

The finishing touches on Brit’s barely there look was a trendy necklace stack that fell down her bronzed decolletage and in between her assets, drawing further attention to her busty display.

The upload garnered considerable attention from Brit’s 993,000-plus followers, many of whom rushed to the comments section to gush over the social media star.

“This color is marvelous on your tan,” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and perfect,” praised another fan.

“My daily inspiration and motivation. THANK YOU!!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Good morning to the queen of Instagram. I love you so much!!!!” commented a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 15,000 likes within four hours of going live.