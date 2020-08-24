NBA Trade Rumors: Would Sixers Sacrifice Joel Embiid Or Ben Simmons To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?

After suffering an early exit in the 2020 Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to make a huge roster overhaul this fall. The Sixers may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of breaking the young superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but there is still a possibility for them to change their mind, especially if the right deal comes along. In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason, including reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks haven’t shown any indication that they planning to trade Antetokounmpo, but if they fell short of achieving their main goal this year, there are speculations that the “Greek Freak” may consider finding his way out of the team. If Antetokounmpo demands a trade from Milwaukee, ClutchPoints suggested that the Sixers should explore a package centered on Embiid or Simmons to acquire him from the Bucks.

“This one is a bit far-fetched. But when you think about it, Philadelphia actually has the most enticing pieces to offer for Milwaukee to give up the reigning NBA MVP. A blockbuster package involving Embiid or Simmons (or even both) should make up for the amount of star power that the Bucks will lose. Again, this is a long shot for the Sixers, but Giannis is such a game-changer that they should at least consider offering a possible sign-and-trade deal. This is all circumstantial, depending on the Bucks’ fate in the ongoing playoffs.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Trading Simmons or Embiid would undeniably be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Compared to the two Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstones, there’s no doubt that Antetokounmpo is a much better all-around player. He’s a very reliable scoring option, incredible rebounder, facilitator, great defender, and can knock down shots from beyond the arc.

This season, the 25-year-old power forward is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN. Replacing Simmons or Embiid with Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly make the Sixers a much better team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, a superstar-for-superstar deal would also make sense for the Bucks, especially if they are still eyeing to contend for the NBA championship title next year. Acquiring Simmons or Embiid could fill the hole Antetokounmpo would be leaving on the offensive end of the floor. Also, unlike the “Greek Freak” who could opt out of his contract this fall or test the market in the 2021 offseason, both young stars wouldn’t become a free agent at least until the summer of 2023.